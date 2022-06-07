Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Grows Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.24% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAQ. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

