Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.51% of Global SPAC Partners worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $10,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Global SPAC Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 488,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global SPAC Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 94,558 shares during the period.

Shares of GLSPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

