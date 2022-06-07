Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 2,695,062 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,115,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695,062 shares during the period. KnowBe4 accounts for 3.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 15.24% of KnowBe4 worth $599,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,429,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,627,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 8,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.12.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,396 shares of company stock worth $761,371. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

