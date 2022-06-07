Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Koppers stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,638. The company has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

