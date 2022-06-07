Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

