Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $8.97 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,969,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 165,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,134. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

