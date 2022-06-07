K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading 0.8% Higher

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.24. 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

