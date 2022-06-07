Kyle David Lorentzen Buys 17,887 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,872. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

