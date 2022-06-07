Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Netflix stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.41. 44,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,018. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

