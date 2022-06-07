Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,698 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,069,000.

IYC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,325. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

