Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,878. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

