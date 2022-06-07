Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

