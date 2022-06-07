Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 459,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 146,998 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 68,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 4,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $20.76.

