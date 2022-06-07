Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $792,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 452,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,564. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

