Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

