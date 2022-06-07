Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 214,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,955,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

