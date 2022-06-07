Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.13. 4,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

