Lakewood Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Shake Shack worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 96,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

