Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Lakewood Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Mimecast comprises 2.9% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.28% of Mimecast worth $68,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $27,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mimecast by 70.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of Mimecast stock remained flat at $$79.92 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

