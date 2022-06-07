Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 199,544 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,544 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Angi were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 19,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

