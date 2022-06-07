Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $299,425.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

