Landshare Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $104,766.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,808,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,118 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

