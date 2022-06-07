Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 48,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,710. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

