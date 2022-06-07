Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,508 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $242.16. 6,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,597. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $281.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

