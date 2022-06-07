Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,498. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

