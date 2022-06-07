Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

