Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

