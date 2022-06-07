Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

SGDM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 22,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.