Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,358 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,358 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,896. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%.

