Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 298.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

