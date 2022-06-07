Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,476. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

