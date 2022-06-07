Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,926. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

