Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,233. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

