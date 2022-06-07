Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 6,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,896. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

