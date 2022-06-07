Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Surrozen worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRZN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

