Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.34 Million in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 7,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

