Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.55% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NETI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

NETI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

