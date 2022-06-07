Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,758. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.