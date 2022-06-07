Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 21,182 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,182 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,807. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

