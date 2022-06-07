Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 21,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,432. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

