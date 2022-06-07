Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.39. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,956. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.67.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

