LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0141 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $33,162.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

