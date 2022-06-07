Lcnb Corp Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. 73,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,456. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.20. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $256.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

