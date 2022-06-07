Lcnb Corp Buys 296 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

