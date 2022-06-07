Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,159. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.