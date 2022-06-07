Lcnb Corp Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. 38,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,044. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

