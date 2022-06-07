Lcnb Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total value of $87,389.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $2,344.16. 15,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,434.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,657.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.