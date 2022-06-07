Lcnb Corp Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,764 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

