Lcnb Corp Sells 190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,910. The company has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

