LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,959 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 2,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,412. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

